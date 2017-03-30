Pedestrian hit after vehicle crashes through Kingsport doctor’s office

Courtesy: Brandi Elmore

KINGSPORT (WJHL) – A 75 year old woman was hit after a car crashed into a doctor’s office on American Way in Kingsport.

According to a Kingsport Police report, an 89 year old woman was going to a doctor’s appointment Wednesday afternoon when her 2001 Mercury Sable crashed through the office of Podiatrist Dr. Paul B. Schodowski.

The woman told the responding officer she did not remember hitting the building.

The report says the car was parked in front of the building before it hit the front glass entrance. It then went into the building and hit a 75 year old woman. She was taken to Indian Path Hospital by EMS.

A receptionist said Dr. Schodowski’s office was closed Thursday due to the crash.

