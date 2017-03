Buchanan County, VA (WJHL) — An investigation is underway in Buchanan County, Virginia after a person was murdered and the the murder suspect committed suicide.

That’s according to Sheriff Ray Foster who said the deaths were discovered Wednesday night at a home in the Deel Fork section of Buchanan County.

Sheriff Foster would only say that the deceased are a man and a woman and that more details about what happened will be released Thursday.

