Mt. Carmel Police concerned crashes will continue to rise after speed camera deactivation

MT. CARMEL, TN (WJHL) – The Police Chief of Mt. Carmel said he’s concerned because in less than 48 hours the speed cameras in the town will be deactivated.

Chief Jeff Jackson tells News Channel 11 that in the first three months of the year, there have already been more crashes than all of last year. He said he’s afraid that number will rise even more.

McClure Boyd has lived in Mt. Carmel for the past three years and drives by the speed cameras on Highway 11W every day.

When he heard the cameras will be deactivated after Friday he was relieved.

“Glad to see they’re coming down,” Boyd said.

He said most people seem to be aware of the cameras and speed until they are about to pass them.

“You kind of see a group of cars slow down to about 55 right at that where everybody knows where the cameras are so I think it’ll be honestly safer without those there,” he explained.

But Chief Jackson says since the public discussion began about the contract ending with Redflex on the cameras, the number of tickets has already increased.

“Evidently everybody thinks they’ve already been turned off because we’ve had a substantial increase in the number of violations,” Chief Jackson said.

The crash rate has also increased.

He said before the cameras were installed in 2008, there was an average of 60 to 70 accidents a year on that two mile stretch of roadway. When the cameras were installed, that number decreased to 12.

But just in the past month there have been three rollover crashes on that stretch of roadway.

“We’ve already, this is not yet the end of March, and we’ve already had more accidents in the first three months this year than we had all year long last year,” Jackson said.

He says he hopes that trend doesn’t continue once the cameras are deactivated.

“If everybody would pay more attention to their driving, we wouldn’t even be discussing this problem,” he said.

“People do speed down that highway so it’ll be interesting to see how it works out now,” Boyd said.

Chief Jackson says if you got a ticket from the speed camera, it would cost $50 and did not go on your driving record.

If you get pulled over by an officer, it will cost you $141 and it will go on your record.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.