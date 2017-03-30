LIST: Tri-Cities Easter Egg Hunts, Easter-themed events

(WJHL) – The following is a list of Easter egg hunts that are taking place in the Tri-Cities. If have an event you’d like to see featured send it to news@wjhl.com.

JOHNSON CITY, TN

Mall at Johnson City

Easter Eggstravaganza

April 1 at 10 a.m.

Children are invited to hop down to the DICK’S Sporting Goods Court for the Easter Eggstravaganza with the Bunny. Kids will spend a morning in wonderland enjoying an egg hunt throughout The Mall at Johnson City. Children 12 year of age and younger are invited to enjoy prizes and the seasonal festivities.

Mall at Johnson City

Pet Photo Night with the Easter Bunny

April 3 and April 10 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Families can bring their furry friends and head to The Mall at Johnson City for fetching photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Pet Photos are for domestic pets only, and all pets must be leashed or in a carrier. Pet photos will take place after mall hours and the set gets an extensive cleaning following the event to remove any potential risk to allergy-sufferers.

Mall at Johnson City

In observation of Easter, The Mall at Johnson City will be closed Sunday, April 16. For a complete list of special events and retailers, please call (423) 282-5312 or visit http://www.mallatjohnsoncity.com. Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/mallatjohnsoncity and follow us on Twitter @MallatJC and Instagram @MallatJC.

HandsOn! Museum

Monday, March 13th – Sunday, April 2nd – Springtime Science

Ring in spring with some fun and silly springtime science experiments. You won’t believe your eyes as you watch our growing marshmallow Peeps experiment, test out an EGG-cellent floating egg experiment, and even try out some candy chromatography. (***Please note this program contains food allergens and small parts.) Programs in the Eastman Discovery Lab will be announced periodically throughout each day.

Memorial Park Community Center

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt set for April 13

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., invites children ages 3-12 to a Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt on Thursday, April 13. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with games and photos with the Easter Bunny followed by the hunt at 8 p.m. A separate hunt will take place for ages 5 and younger.Participants are asked to bring their own flashlights. This special event is free and sponsored by the Knoxville TVA Credit Union. For more information, please call (423)434-5749.

HandsOn! Museum

Friday, April 14th, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm – Dino Egg Hunt

Head over to Hands On! for some EGG-cellent prehistoric family fun! Stop by the Dino Egg Hunt anytime between 9:30 and 12:30 for experiments, crafts, games, a prehistoric putting course, and more! Be sure to visit the prehistoric forest to hunt for Mama T-Rex’s dinosaur eggs and return them to her in exchange for a goody bag. Check out our Facebook page and event for updates, contests, and more! (***Please note this event contains small parts not suitable for children under 3 years of age and also contain nuts, soy, wheat, and chocolate.)

General Admission for the Dino Egg Hunt:

FREE for Hands On! Museum members

FREE for children 2 and under

$3 per person for non-members* (children ages 3 and up and adults)

*Admission to the main museum exhibition area is NOT included. The museum will be open at the regular per person rate.

Hands On! Member Perks for the Dino Egg Hunt:

Members only line

Free admission to the Dino Egg Hunt event

Free admission to the Museum

Members MUST have their current, non-expired physical Hands On! membership card with you as well as a photo I.D. to use the member only line or for member hour (we will be unable to look up membership information in this line). Be sure to stop by before the event to renew your membership to have access to VIP line!

KINGSPORT, TN

Easter Egg Rolling at Allandale Mansion

The third annual Easter Egg Roll at Allandale Mansion is this Sunday, April 2, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The free event is for children ages 10 and under. Kids can egg roll on the front lawn, participate in a small egg hunt, enter the bonnet contest and eat pancakes with the Easter bunny! “This is a great event for families,” said Renee Ensor, program administrator for Kingsport Parks & Recreation. “The kids always have a fun time and it’s really special to hunt Easter eggs at Allandale Mansion!” Allandale Mansion is located at 4444 West Stone Drive in Kingsport. For more information, please contact the Kingsport Parks & Recreation Department at 423-224-2428.

Andrew Johnson Elementary School Community Egg Hunt

Food City and Preaching Christ Church partner for the 5th consecutive year to offer the Tri-Cities a community Easter Egg hunt. This event offers 20,000 eggs for children to hunt in the field of Andrew Johnson Elementary School beside the Castle Park.

This event is FREE and open to everyone. It is primarily designed for families to come and enjoy a Spring day together. Last year, we estimate that 4,000 attended this event. We had 500 registration cards per family and ran out within the first 20 minutes of the event. This year, we are eliminating registration cards to make it easier for families to get in.

Here is a description of what the event offers:

Prize Give Aways: A Family Package of Season Passes to Dollywood | Mini iPad | Bikes | Basketball Goal | Easter Baskets and much more!

Egg Hunt: 3 Egg Hunts for 3 age groups (20,000 Easter Eggs stuffed w/ candy and prizes).

Free Food: Hot Dogs & Chili, Chips, Drinks, Popcorn, Cotton Candy, Snow Cones & Cookie

Decorating with Food City’s Bakery

Family Photos with the Easter Bunny

Large Inflatables & Face painting for Kids

For more information contact:

Chad Roberts (423.967.5997 | chadpcc@gmail.com

Other events in East Tennessee:

Maynardville, TN – April 15, 2017

The Big Ridge State Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt features 12,000 treat-filled eggs and many prizes that are split into four hunts for different ages at Big Ridge State Park.

Biltmore – Asheville, NC

Easter Egg Hunt – April 16, 2017

The Easter Rabbit makes his annual appearance on Biltmore’s Front Lawn on Easter Sunday. Highlighting the day are the grand Easter Egg Hunts at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Children 9 and younger may attend the hunt for free when accompanied by an estate pass holder or a ticketed adult. Tickets may be purchased at http://www.biltmore.com or by phone (800-411-3812).