KPD officers search for Purple Cow burglary suspect

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers are searching for a suspect who they said stole thousands of dollars from a fast food restaurant safe.

Officers were called to the Purple Cow on East Stone Drive around 4 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found an office door had been forced open and that a safe containing several thousands of dollars was gone.

Investigators hope newly released surveillance video will help them crack the case.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to call police at 423-229-9429.

