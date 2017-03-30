Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman, daughter

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Breanna Hodges and her daughter (Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a woman and her daughter who were last seen by family members in February.

The sheriff’s office said Breanna Hope Hodges, 21, and her daughter, 2-year-old Addison Hodges, were reported missing on Thursday morning by family members. They were last seen at around February 28 at a home on Rothmoor Drive in North Knox County.

Breanna Hodges (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Breanna is described as a white female, approximately 5’4”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Addison is described as a white female, approximately 3’0”, 32 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.

