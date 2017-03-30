Educator of the week: Kevin Kendall

Kevin Kendall has spent the last 12 years on Roan Mountain. He’s a history and social studies teacher. In his dozen years at the front of the class, he’s taught at every level of middle school and high school.

This year he’s teaching 8th-grade social studies and high school history and contemporary issues.

Kendall credits high school teacher Mark Wooten as one of his major influences. He says he’s learned a lot in the last 12 years and he puts that knowledge to work every day.

“Kids learn in different ways. Some are auditory, some are visual. Some are tactile, some practice it out. You have to be very flexible in your methods. You need to know more than one way to do things,” said Kendall.

Congratulations to Kevin Kendall, this week’s Educator of the Week.

