Judge Moreland heads back to court Friday amid calls for resignation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Much more could be learned Friday in the case against Nashville Judge Casey Moreland.

He is scheduled to face a preliminary and detention hearing on obstruction of justice charges, but it comes during a flurry of calls for his resignation or his removal.

Moreland appeared shackled at both hands and feet Tuesday in his initial appearance on the obstruction of justice charges.

He’s accused of trying to bribe and tamper potential witnesses in an FBI probe of his judicial conduct.

The court documents suggest that he was trying to cover up judicial favors for some defendants in exchange for sex.

Since then, Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and the State Senate Judiciary Chair Brian Kelsey have said they will use legislative means to remove the judge if he does not resign.

Senator Kelsey told News 2 those efforts could begin next week.

Friday’s appearance before Federal Magistrate Joe Brown will determine if Moreland stays in custody while awaiting trial.

.

The preliminary hearing that’s scheduled could include more testimony from investigators about the case against Judge Moreland.