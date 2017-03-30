Jonesborough neighbor allegedly wields gun, threatens during dispute

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man is facing several charges of aggravated assault after a dispute among neighbors in Jonesborough.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal revealed in a report the dispute was allegedly over a boy riding a motorcycle in a shared driveway.

Witnesses told police 43-year-old Bobby Slagle wielded a gun and made threats to his neighbors at the apartments on Paynetown Road.

Deputies were told the confrontation started when residents told a juvenile to slow down.

A report says, Slagle overheard the residents and became upset. Then drove to the apartments and got out of the vehicle and began making threats with a handgun.

A resident called 911 and when officers arrived they found Slagle, who allegedly admitted to wielding the gun and making threats.

Deputies found the gun and they said during questioning. They reported the gun was loaded. Deputies also reported that Slagle was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Slagle was arrested on eight counts of aggravated assault and being in the possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

His bond was set at $80,000 and he is being held at the Washington County Detention Center awaiting Arraignment.