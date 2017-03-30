Johnson City, Greeneville theaters take on AMC Theatres name, branding

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A couple of theaters in the Tri-Cities region will now have new names.

The Carmike Theatres in Greeneville and in Johnson City have been turned into AMC Theatres.

Earlier this month, AMC said it had acquired all Carmike Theatres in the country.

The Carmike locations in Johnson City and in Greeneville were both closed this week to put up new signs and branding.

While AMC signing has not yet been put up at the Johnson City location, the theater will now be called AMC Johnson City 14 Theatre.

The Johnson City theater is expected to have recliner seating, a bar and large auditoriums with IMAX.

The Carmike in Greeneville will now be called AMC Classic Towne Crossing 8.

The Greeneville location is also expected to have a bar in the theater.

Need a snack to watch a new film? AMC has you covered with pretzel bites, movie nachos and refillable popcorn buckets.

