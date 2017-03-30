GOP gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd gives $5M to Knoxville zoo

By Published: Updated:
Randy Boyd

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd is donating $5 million to the zoo in his hometown of Knoxville.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the gift from Boyd and his wife, Jenny, is the largest private contribution in the history of the park.

Boyd, a former member of term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam’s cabinet, is the founder of Radio Systems Corp. The privately held company that makes invisible fences and other pet products has annual revenues of about $400 million, offices in seven countries and employs more than 700 people.

Boyd has said he will conduct a traditional campaign fundraising effort, but won’t rule out spending his own money on the race. While state Sen. Mark Green is the only other declared Republican candidate, several others are expected to join the race.

See also:

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s