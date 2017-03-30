Freezing temperatures led to less honey production in 2016

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this July 16, 2014, file photo, a bee works on a honeycomb the Gene Brandi Apiary in Los Banos, Calif. The Environmental Protection Agency has found that a major pesticide harms honeybees when used on cotton and citrus but not on other big crops like corn, berries and tobacco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The state says freezing temperatures led to a decline in honey production last year.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced this week that 2016 honey production from producers with five or more colonies totaled 190,000 pounds. That’s down 17 percent, or 38,000 pounds, from 2015.

State Apiarist Keith Tignor says high winter colony losses and a late spring freeze led to the reduction.

The department notes that crops such as apples, pumpkins, cucumbers, squash and blueberries are dependent on pollinators to fully develop their fruits.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s