ETSU Football produces 606 yards of offense in Spring Scrimmage #2

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (March 29, 2017) – Highlighted by two defensive touchdowns, along with 606 yards of total offense with six scores (three passing/three rushing), the ETSU football team wrapped up the third week of spring practice by holding its second scrimmage on Thursday afternoon outside on the practice fields.

Below are highlights from the scrimmage.

DEFENSE

Ja’Vonte Williams (Cincinnati, Ohio) and Keanu James (Dacula, Ga.) both generated a pick-six … Williams’ came in the red zone as he sprinted down the sideline for a 93-yard score and James’ came on a 35-yard run for the Buccaneer defense … Williams also totaled eight tackles and a pass breakup.

River Boruff (Sparta, Tenn.) tied a game high with eight tackles, while the Buccaneer linebacker also posted a sack.

Nasir Player (Columbia, S.C.) led the Blue and Gold with two sacks and also tallied six tackles … Colton Lakes (Loveland, Ohio) and Daren Ardis (Bradenton, Fla.) joined Player with six tackles.

Ferguierson Charles (Fort Myers, Fla.) and Olajuwon Pinkelton (Cincinnati, Ohio) both had fumble recoveries, while Tremond Ferrell (Washington, Ga.) and Chris Bouyer (Rock Hill, S.C.) finished with three tackles each.

Nick Payne (Greeneville, Tenn.), Paul Hunter (Denton, Texas), Austin Gatewood (Ooltewah, Tenn.) and Dylan Weigel (Pickerington, Ohio) all finished with five tackles.

As a group, the Buccaneer defense registered 103 tackles, 10 sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

OFFENSE

Nick Sexton (Seymour, Tenn.) led the quarterbacks as he finished 9-for-11 with 167 yards and two touchdowns (one passing/one rushing), while Austin Herink (Cleveland, Tenn.) completed 10 of his 12 passes for 115 yards … D.J. Vanderwerf (Sweetwater, Tenn.) completed his two pass attempts for 27 yards and a touchdown, while Dylan Wieger (Kingsport, Tenn.) threw for 96 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions … Luke Manning (Sevierville, Tenn.) went 3-for-5 for 15 yards … Overall, the Buccaneer quarterbacks went 32-for-49 (65 percent) for 420 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jack Shoulders (Nashville, Tenn.), Keith Coffee (Lilburn, Ga.) and Quan Harrison (Greeneville, Tenn.) all registered touchdown receptions … Shoulders’ score came on a 70-yard bomb from Sexton, while Wieger followed with a 25-yard strike to Harrison and Coffee hauled in a 12-yard pass by Vanderwerf.

Shoulders totaled a game-high 91 receiving yards, while Coffee, Braxton Richburg (Hoschton, Ga.) and Hunter Wike (Canton, N.C.) paced the receiving corps with four catches each … Wike – who posted a receiving touchdown last week – finished with 55 yards, Richburg totaled 36 receiving yards and Coffee added 38 yards.

Vincent Lowe (Chesapeake, Va.) and T.J. Spagnoletti (Bealeton, Va.) combined for 6 receptions and 114 yards, while 15 Buccaneer receivers accounted for the 32 total receptions … Lowe had three catches for 59 yards and Spagnoletti added three for 55.

For the second straight week Blake Rodgers (Kingsport, Tenn.) fueled the rushing attack as he had six carries for 60 yard – including a 40-yard rushing touchdown … Falon Lee (Macclenny, Fla.) registered six rushes for 22 yards and a touchdown, while Sexton’s five-yard scamper capped off the scoring for the offense … In total, the Blue and Gold totaled 186 rushing yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Joe DeFatta (Franklin, Tenn.) made all three of his field goal attempts … DeFatta’s makes were from 47, 41 and 27 yards.

REMAINING SPRING PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Monday, April 3 – Practice #12

Tuesday, April 4 – Practice #13

Thursday, April 6 – Practice #14

Saturday, April 8

ETSU Football Family “State of the Program” – 9-10:30 a.m.; Located inside Humphreys Center (Second Floor of the west side of the Mini Dome); Open to all former players, coaches, cheerleaders, and support staff

– 9-10:30 a.m.; Located inside Humphreys Center (Second Floor of the west side of the Mini Dome); Open to all former players, coaches, cheerleaders, and support staff MSHA Spring Game (12 p.m. @ Kermit Tipton Stadium)

ETSU Baseball vs. Western Carolina (2 p.m. @ Thomas Stadium)

Buccaneer Bash Auction – 6:30 p.m. – MSHA Athletic Center – $65 per person – Please call (423) 439-4738 for additional information or to reserve your spot

Please note, practice days and times are subject to change . Practices will begin at 4 p.m. and will be held on the practice fields adjacent the Basler Center for Physical Activity. Practices and scrimmages are free and open to the general public.