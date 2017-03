It’s the end of an era for Daytime Tri-Cities. Amy Lynn, who established her role on Daytime almost 9 years ago, is leaving her post with the lifestyle show to take on the role of Morning Anchor for News Channel 11’s morning news. We here at Daytime Tri-Cities are thankful for the time we’ve had with Amy and wish her much success as she starts a new venture with WJHL News.

