Dozens apply to be new Johnson City fire chief

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City’s received 51 applications over the last two weeks from people hoping to be the next fire chief, according to a city spokesperson.

The city posted its job opening for its new fire chief earlier this month. The posting calls for the person to maintain “the highest level of ethics, integrity, and accountability.”

Friday marks two weeks since current Fire Chief Mark Scott announced his impending retirement, which is officially set for June 2. Chief Scott has remained the subject of controversy toward the end of his career.

The city’s job posting calls for applicants to be strong, decisive, positive, effective and impartial leaders with outstanding interpersonal skills and strong management and organizational skills.

The job posting will remain open through May 1. The salary ranges from $71 to $115,000 a year.

Considering the past problems within the fire department, firefighters recommended the city manager hire from outside the department.

