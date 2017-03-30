Despite new owner, state to hold Pure Foods accountable to grant requirements

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Pure Foods may have a new owner, but the State of Tennessee still plans on holding the bankrupt company accountable to its $1.2 million grant, according to a state spokesperson.

Brim’s Snacks bought the snack manufacturer earlier this month. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development previously gave Pure Foods $1.2 million to create and maintain more than 215 jobs by 2022.

The company only operated for one year. The state reports Pure Foods’ annual jobs report is past due.

“A past due letter is being sent to them, and they will then have 30 days to send in their report,” TNECD Public Information Officer Carly Schroer said. “If they have defaulted under the agreement, the State will demand repayment according to the terms of the agreement.”

