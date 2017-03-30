Son testifies in trial for man accused of hog-tying woman in Washington Co. home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Testimony continued in the trial of Luis Olivera Thursday in Washington County, Tenn.

The 5-year-old boy who police said witnessed Olivera hog-tying his mother while hiding in a closet took the stand.

The child testified that his mother told him to go hide before Olivera assaulted her inside her Washington County home in December 2015.

An emergency room doctor also testified about injuries the woman had received.

One of the deputies who was first on-scene also testified Thursday.

Deputy Hurd describes how the the door was wedged shut to the bedroom where the victim was found. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/Ym1qTdWb6w — Brandon Hicks (@BHicks_WJHL) March 30, 2017

Olivera is charged with aggravated kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Testimony in the case will continue Friday morning.

Luis Olivera trial day 2 underway. Jury gets ready to hear testimony from child of victim who was found hog tied. pic.twitter.com/fZ1fP7sFf2 — Brandon Hicks (@BHicks_WJHL) March 30, 2017

