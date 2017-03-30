Crash with injuries reported on W. State of Franklin Road

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County-Johnson City dispatchers confirmed a report of a crash on West State of Franklin Road Thursday.

According to dispatch, there was a vehicle on its top and injuries were reported.

A News Channel 11 reporter at the scene said the crash involved two vehicles, and said the vehicle on it’s side has since been flipped upright.

Johnson City Fire Department crews were on-scene and traffic is moving slowly through the area.

