WATCH LIVE: Bill undoing North Carolina’s LGBT ‘bathroom law’ approved by state Senate, heads to House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The North Carolina Senate voted to approve House Bill 142, the proposed legislation to repeal the controversial House Bill 2, by a 32-16 vote around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

Sen. Dan Blue and Sen. Dan Bishop asked members of the Senate to vote yes on the bill that now heads to the House.

Bishop was a primary sponsor of HB2 more than a year ago.

Earlier, HB142 passed out of the Senate rules committee around 10 a.m. and moved on to the Senate floor for debate.

North Carolina legislators said at a late Wednesday night news conference that they have reached an agreement with Gov. Roy Cooper to repeal HB2.

Throughout the day on Wednesday there were ongoing negotiations about repealing the law as a deadline loomed Thursday at noon from the NCAA about future playoff games in the state.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger said at the news conference that a new bill would be introduced on Thursday morning.

Late Wednesday night, Cooper released a statement saying there was a deal, but that the compromise was not “perfect.”

The law limits LGBT nondiscrimination protections and requires transgender people to use restrooms in schools and government buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.

Social conservatives prefer keeping HB2 while gay rights groups say only a complete repeal will do.

A version of the bill released Wednesday night would prevent local governments from passing new nondiscrimination protections for workplaces, hotels and restaurants until December 2020.

A transgender man who works at the University of North Carolina, Joaquin Carcano, spoke against the deal during the committee meeting.

Carcano says this proposal doesn’t repeal House Bill 2 but only replaces it with a “new form of violence” against LGBT people and is sacrificing “our lives and our safety for the sake of basketball.”