96-year-old doesn’t let age stop her from volunteering at Tri-Cities hospital

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Four days a week 96-year-old Marie Funk takes a bus from her assisted living home and starts her day as a volunteer at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

She pushes a hospitality cart through the halls offering hellos, snacks, and an encouraging smile.

She is the oldest of 300 volunteers here, but you’d never know that by looking at her.

“I take that cart around with water and treats, all kinds of cookies, and pass it in the waiting rooms,” Funk said.

“She is kind of like the mascot of the hospital,” Becky Blevins, the Volunteer Coordinator for Bristol Regional medical Center said. “She is so dedicated.”

Funk started volunteering after her husband, who was 101, passed away in 2012.

“So I had to have something else to do,” Funk said.

Now she cares for other families on some of their most difficult days.

“Everybody looks for Marie,” Blevins said. “She is such a blessing to all of us here.”

Blevins said though Funk is the oldest, there are five others in their 90’s who volunteer here.

“The key is to realizing that we all need a purpose and it doesn’t matter what our age is, it doesn’t matter at what point in our life we are, but you need a purpose and I think that’s what’s kept them young, it’s what’s kept them going,” Blevins said. “I have seen so many come to me and have lost a spouse or they’re lonely and they’ll start volunteering and it’s like you see a whole ‘nother world opened up.”

As for Marie, she said her favorite part of her job is, “Meeting all the people and them telling us how they like what we’re doing here.”

There are about 315 volunteers here that help in about 30 areas. The volunteers here recently collected and donated $100,000 to help with patient room renovations.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.