‘We know him’: Grieving Nashville mother says teen’s death was ‘retaliation’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mother of a high school student gunned down Tuesday in a shooting in East Nashville calls the killing “retaliation.”

Vastoria Lucas, known as Sherrell, was a senior at Stratford High School and played on the girls’ basketball team.

A few months from graduation, the 19-year-old dreamed of becoming a nurse but also playing ball at Vanderbilt University or Trevecca Nazarene.

“She loved basketball. She got into basketball, and basketball was her life,” her mother Michelle Birch told News 2 on Wednesday. “Every outfit she had was a basketball outfit.”

Birch said her daughter was playing basketball around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday before church when she was shot in the 600 block of South Eighth Street at the Cayce Homes public housing development.

Lucas was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

“I can’t believe she’s not gonna hold me and tell me she loves me. They took my baby from me,” Birch said. “I miss her so much, even right now. I can’t believe she’s not gonna kiss me again.”

An arrest report shows 28-year-old Kevin Smith was eventually arrested and even confessed to shooting Lucas. He is charged with criminal homicide in the teenager’s death.

Without revealing too many details, Birch said the suspect assaulted her daughter years ago, but the teenager fought back.

Birch said Lucas was shot in both legs as she tried to run away, and then she was shot again.

“It definitely was intentional,” Birch said. “We know him. We know why he did it. We trusted him and we thought that everything was okay. We did not know that he was planning to come back and kill this baby. We did not know that.”

Lucas’ family has started a GoFundMe to raise money for burial expenses.

She was the second teenager shot to death in Nashville in less than 24 hours. Christian Lewis, 17, was killed in an Antioch parking lot late Monday night.