Virtual dementia experience offers a glimpse in to the lives of people with dementia

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- People in the Tri-Cities are getting the chance to look inside the daily life of someone with dementia.

Nearly one in every three seniors who die each year has Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Alzheimer’s Tennessee has a “virtual dementia tour” they put people through that gives a glimpse of what it’s like to live with the disease, one that not only affects memory, but affects the entire body.

Wednesday Greeneville’s Morning Pointe Assisted Living is hosting one open to the public. We got to sit in on one for the care givers at Avalon Hospice Care in Johnson City earlier this week.

To step in to the lives of people with dementia, each care giver at Avalon Hospice Care put on limited visibility goggles and headphones that sound like multiple radio channels are coming through.They slipped on shoes and put on gloves filled with corn kernels, tapping three fingers together to emulate neuropathy.

And with all of that going on, they had to complete a series of daily tasks. In the end, you take off the goggles and go back to normal, but for people with dementia it’s a 24/7 reality.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what they actually go through, what they feel and what they live with every day,” Tonya Hall, director of Avalon Hospice Care said.

It’s a disease that took Hall’s dad away from her.

“He was an awesome, awesome person so it was really hard to see this autonomous man, wonderful, owned his own business, brilliant business mind go to a person that didn’t recognize you anymore,” Hall said.

She said she wishes she could have had this experience while caring for her dad.

“True, deeper understanding, a little more patience, a little more empathy, I think that you know obviously it is something that until we are experiencing it we can’t truly know what the person is going through,” Tracey Kendall, regional director with Alzheimer’s Tennessee said.

You can experience the virtual dementia tour in Greeneville Wednesday. It’s a free event from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Greeneville.

