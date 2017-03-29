Trump says he expects a health care deal soon

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, accompanied by from left, Vice President Mike Pence, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, speaks at EPA headquarters in Washington, prior to signing an Energy Independence Executive Order. Environmental groups are preparing to go to court to battle Trump's efforts to roll back his predecessor's plans to curb global warming. But they say their first order of business is to mobilize a public backlash against an executive order Trump signed on Tuesday that eliminates many restrictions of fossil fuel production. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he expects to make a deal on health care, even though his first attempt failed just a few days ago.

Trump is hosting a reception for senators and their spouses at the White House. It attracted both Republicans and Democrats.

He says the bipartisan crowd is “a very good thing” and predicts a deal on health care will happen “very quickly.”

He says: “I know that we’re all going to make a deal on health care. And that’s such an easy one.”

Trump also sees potential for working with Democrats on other issues like infrastructure.

He says: “Hopefully it’ll start being bipartisan. Because everybody really wants the same thing: We want greatness for this country that we love.”

