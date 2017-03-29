Trial underway for man accused of hog-tying ex-wife while son calls 911

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The trial for a man accused of hog-tying his ex-wife is underway in a Washington County courtroom.

Luis Olivera was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after investigators said he hog-tyed his ex-wife while their 5-year-old son hid in a closet.

Authorities said the young boy then called 911.

Opening arguments started Wednesday afternoon, where prosecutors said Olivera’s ex-wife suffered memory loss during the incident.

The couple’s son — now 6 year old — is expected to testify before the jury.

