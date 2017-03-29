Rye Cove tornado survivor celebrates 106th birthday

By Published: Updated:

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Years after a near-death experience, a woman from southwest Virginia celebrated her 106th birthday.

Ethel Miller was born on March 29, 1911 in Rye Cove, VA. She attended Rye Cove Consolidated School when on her senior year in 1929 it was destroyed by a tornado.

Thirteen people died as a result of the storm, but Miller survived by clinging to a flag pole.

Years later, Miller made her career as an educator.

On Wednesday afternoon, she celebrated her 106th birthday with friends and family at Laughlin Healthcare Center in Greeneville, TN.

