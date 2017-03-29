Tennessee board revokes plumber’s license for Tri-Cities plumber Glenn Harris

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities plumber, at the center of a year-long News Channel 11 investigation, can no longer work as a plumber in Tennessee. The Tennessee board for licensing contractors approved an order revoking Glenn Harris’ limited licensed plumber’s license.

This comes after the state’s Department of Commerce and Insurance received multiple complaints about Harris. Five people in our region accused him of taking money for home projects, but not completing the jobs.

He’s also been accused of performing contractor work without the proper license.

This move means Harris cannot conduct business as a licensed contractor or plumber within Tennessee. And he cannot perform any work where a plumber’s license is required. He would have to go before a board for any future license applications.

The following is a statement from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance:

The Tennessee Board for Licensing Contractors has unanimously accepted an agreement with Glenn Harris, whereby his license will be revoked. The revocation prevents him from conducting business as a licensed contractor or plumber within the State of Tennessee. The order is expected to be filed today. The Board takes violations seriously and has taken appropriate action to revoke Mr. Harris’ license. This agreement has no effect on any criminal prosecution currently underway in the local jurisdiction. We understand that prosecution is still proceeding.

Harris is facing multiple criminal charges in the Tri-Cities related to his work as a plumber.

The state board told News Channel 11 Harris was never licensed as a contractor, but he was licensed as a limited licensed plumber and he was performing contractor work.

According to the state’s website, a limited licensed plumber can only perform jobs where the cost is less than $25,000.

News Channel 11 asked if there were any civil penalties assess this week, the board said:

There were no civil penalties assessed in this agreement. Civil penalty monies are paid to the state and not to victims. Though the state could have sought civil penalties, it is the desire of the Department that through any civil and/or criminal proceedings arising from his actions, Mr. Harris’s money be available for restitution to victims instead of penalties owed to the state.

See also: