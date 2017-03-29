TDOT conducting inventory of guardrail end terminals targeted for removal

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) State transportation officials say they’re are trying to track down the location of almost 1,000 guardrail end terminals targeted for removal from Tennessee roads because of safety concerns.

That’s what a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman told News Channel 11 after being asked for the specific number of X-Lite end terminals in the Tri-Cities region.

TDOT said an analysis of recent crash data led to the decision in mid-February to pull up the terminals and replace them starting as soon as late spring.

Public records show four people have died in 3 separate crashes in Tennessee involving the X-Lite end terminal.

The safety product which has been approved for use in Tennessee since October 2013. It’s is one of the end terminals currently in use on roads which are meant to peel the guardrail away from a car in a head-on crash.

TDOT says it removed the X-Lite terminal from it’s qualified products list last October, but the department did not immediately call for the product to be removed and replaced from use in the state’s transportation network.

Last week, the father of one of the Tennessee crash victims criticized TDOT for waiting months to remove the terminals after deciding the product no longer would be qualified for purchase or installation, a decision TDOT said it made in October.

In announcing the February decision to remove the terminals last week, TDOT said all terminals in areas where the speed limit is about 45 miles per hour would be pulled, and a spokesman said that was the case for most of the approximately 1,000 in use.

News Channel 11 asked for the number in Northeast Tennessee, but a TDOT spokesman said that information was not available. “We are currently taking inventory of guardrail end terminals across the state and do not have the number just yet for those placed in Upper East counties,” said Mark Nagi, TDOT spokesman. “When that inventory is complete I will pass along that information.”

“We expect the inventory to be complete in the next few weeks,” Nagi said.

Tuesday, the maker of the X-Lite terminal issued a statement after Tennessee’s decision to remove the product from use.

“The X-Lite guardrail terminal has successfully passed crash and safety tests in accordance with federal standards and criteria, and remains qualified for use on America’s roadways. It is widely recognized that there are impact conditions that exceed the performance expectations of all safety equipment. While federal crash testing is intended to assess a variety of conditions, no test can replicate every possible scenario. Many factors can affect the severity of an impact, including the type and size of a vehicle, the angle at which a vehicle makes impact, vehicle speed, highway design, and many more.” — Scott Marion, President of Infrastructure Division at Lindsay Corporation

TDOT said it will hopes to begin the process of removing the product in late spring.

