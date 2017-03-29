TBI: Corrections deputy killed by Chattanooga police

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Chattanooga.

According to a release, Daniel Hendrix, an off-duty corrections deputy, was celebrating his birthday with two female off-duty Chattanooga police officers at a home on Shawnee Trail.

For reasons unknown, Hendrix, 26, appears to have changed his demeanor and became agitated. Authorities say Hendrix reportedly armed himself with a personal firearm and threatened the women.

The TBI said the two women managed to flee the home and called 911.

When Chattanooga police arrived to the scene around 1:30 a.m., officers found Hendrix, who was still armed, in the backyard.

Witnesses reported the responding officer gave verbal commands for Hendrix to drop his weapon. He did not comply and the situation escalated, the TBI said.

One of the two responding officers fired his weapon at least four times, striking Hendrix who later died at

The TBI is continuing their investigation and agents have found the firearm that is believed to be the one Hendrix had during the incident.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting have not been released.