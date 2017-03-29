SCSO investigators searching for man accused of trespassing, stalking in area neighborhood

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County investigators are asking for help identifying a man they say is harassing a neighborhood in Blountville.

According to investigators, the man has been walking around Barr Road in Blountville late at night and in the early morning hours.

The sheriff’s office said the man hits homes with his fist, then takes off running.

The man is currently wanted for trespassing and stalking.

Anyone who may know this man, or anyone who has information that can help investigators, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 279-7500.

