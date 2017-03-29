Red Kettle Run: 5k for a reason

Kingsport, TN (WJHL) – The Salvation Army of Kingsport will host the inaugural “Red Kettle Run” on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

The 5K run/walk will begin at 4 PM at Warriors’ Path State Park.

Participants are encouraged to reflect The Salvation Army’s image as a Semi-Military organization. “Please come out with your best camouflage or army running wear.”

“As federal grants change their focus and operational dollars continue to decline, groups like The Salvation Army of Kingsport have to be more creative. The Red Kettle Run will allow the community to learn more about our services and programs, and gives the community an opportunity to support a great cause.” said Commanding Officer Major Alan Hill.

The pre-registration fee is $25 per runner which includes a T-Shirt.

On the day of the event the fee is $30 per runner.

Individuals interested in registering can go to runtricities.org or mail a check to PO Box 2280 Kingsport, TN 37662.

To learn more call our Red Kettle Hot line at 423.588.1535.