Police respond to Capitol Hill incident; shots fired

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, Associated Press Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – Police are responding to an incident near the U.S. Capitol grounds, and a witness says shots were fired.

A car was stopped at a checkpoint Wednesday morning, according to the witness, and police ordered a woman driving a vehicle to stop.

Several gunshots were heard. An ambulance is on the scene.

Police have yet to issue additional details.

The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s