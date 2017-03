JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Another restaurant will soon open at the Food City shopping center in Johnson City.

According to city leaders, crews have already started breaking ground on Petro’s Chili and Chips, which will be located in front of Food City on North State of Franklin Road.

The restaurant is being built between Pal’s and Freddy’s Frozen Custard.

No word just yet on when Petro’s is set to open.

