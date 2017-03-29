Operating date changes released for rec sites in Cherokee National Forest

(WJHL) – National forest officials released the opening dates for recreation sites in the southern Appalachian Mountains of east Tennessee. Some of the sites, this year, will open later and close earlier than normal.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the Cherokee National Forest covers 650,000 acres.

But this year, the Forest Service says it is changing the operating seasons for some of the developed recreational sites due to increased operating costs and reduced resources.

Many of the day-use sites provide visitor access to trails, rivers, lakes, target shooting areas and various campgrounds and swim areas.

The Forest Service says many campgrounds that do not have developed water systems or entrance gates will remain open year-round.

Campsites in developed campgrounds are available on a first come-first served basis. Some are reserved in advance. If you wish to reserve a site in advance, go to http://www.Recreation.gov for more details. You can also call the reservation service at 1-877-444-6777.

There is a single charge of $9.00 per online reservation or $10.00 for phone reservations added to the pavilion or camping fee.

Shooting ranges and most boat launches are open year-round.

The following are opening dates for the various sites.

WATAUGA RANGER DISTRICT: 423-735-1500

Recreation Site – Dates Open

*Indicates some sites can be reserved: http://www.Recreation.gov

* Watauga Point Recreation Area – May 4-Sept 18

*Cardens Bluff Campground – May 18-Sept 18

Shook Branch Swim Area – May 18- Sept 18

*Dennis Cove Campground – May 18-Sept 18

Backbone Rock Recreation Area:

Day use area (*Pavilions) – March 16-Oct 31

*Campground – May 4- Sept 18

*Little Oak Campground:

Hemlock and Poplar Loops – May 18- Sept 18

Big Oak and Lone Pine Loops & Boat Ramp – April 6- Oct 31

Jacobs Creek Campground & Day Use Area May 18- Sept 18

Laurels Picnic Area (*Pavilions) – March 16-Oct 31

UNAKA RANGER DISTRICT: 423-638-4109

Recreation Site Dates Open

Buffalo Mtn. ATV Trail – March 17 – Jan 2

Limestone Cove Day Use Area – April 21 – Nov 15

Rock Creek Campground – May 16 –Nov 13

Lower Day Use Area – Year Round

Chestoa Day Use Area – Year round

Horse Creek Campground – May 25 –Nov 1

*Pavilion & Day Use Area – April 15 –Nov 30

Old Forge Campground – April 1 – Dec 15

Round Knob Pavilion – Year Round

Paint Creek Corridor Day Use – Year Round

TELLICO RANGER DISTRICT: 423-253-8400

Recreation Site Dates Open

Big Oak Cove Campground – Currently Open-Sept 6

Holly Flats Campground – Currently Open -Sept 6

*Indian Boundary Campground – April 20 – Nov 6

Indian Boundary Swimming Area – April 20 – Nov 6

Indian Boundary Picnic Area – April 20 – Nov 6

Indian Boundary Overflow – April 20-Nov 6

Jake Best Campground – Open Year Round

*McNabb Campground – Currently Open; Closed Jan – Feb.

North River Campground – Currently Open – Oct 30

Spivey Cove Campground – Currently Open -Sept 6

*Young Branch Campground- Open Year Round

Davis Branch, Holder Cove, Rough Ridge, State Line & Birch Branch campgrounds – Open Year Round

OCOEE RANGER DISTRICT: 423-338-3300

Recreation Site Dates Open

Chilhowee Recreation Area:

* Campground – April 1 – Nov 6

*Group Camp – April 1 – Nov 6

*Parksville RV Campground – Year Round

Parksville Group Campground – May 1 – Oct 31

*Thunder Rock Campground – March 16 – Nov 13

Lost Creek Campground – Year Round

Lost Corral Campground – Year Round

Mac Point Beach Day Use – May 15 – Oct 14

Parksville Beach Day Use – May 15 – Oct 14