Mountain Home National Cemetery holds ceremony honoring Vietnam Veterans

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Mountain Home National Cemetery held a ceremony Wednesday morning honoring veterans of the Vietnam War.

The event included a ceremony for prisoners of war and those missing in action, as well as an opportunity for veterans to share their stories.

Mountain Home National Cemetery Director Jeny Walker said the stories of the veterans were like none the audience had ever heard.

“The crowd was absolutely silent listening to these stories,” Walker said. “Many of us have not heard those kinds of stories before. But these were the guys that lived through those experiences.”

Mountain Home partnered with the local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America to put on a different kind of ceremony that gave the veterans they were honoring a voice to share some of the experiences they had in the war.

“Veterans are a part of this very local community and we always want to let them know that they’re appreciated,” Walker said. “That we appreciate their service and that our lives are different because of them.”

On March 29, 1973, the last United States combat troops left Vietnam.

Copyright 2016 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.