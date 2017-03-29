Legendary Carson-Newman head coach Ken Sparks passes away

JEFFERSON CITY, TN- Former Carson-Newman head coach Ken Sparks passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 73.

Sparks has been battling prostate cancer for years and announced his retirement at Carson-Newman on November 14th.

He is the fifth winningest football coach in college history with 338 wins, 21 conference championships and five national championships. Sparks coached 104 All-Americans, and was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame, Tennessee Athletic Hall of Fame, Carson-Newman University Hall of Fame. The Carson-Newman football facility is named after him, and earlier this month, Carson-Newman also named a street on its campus after him—Ken Sparks Way.

A native of Knoxville, Tenn., Sparks began his coaching career at Gibbs High School in Knoxville, restarting the football program with a winning season. A year later Sparks coached quarterbacks and wide receivers at Tennessee Tech while earning his Master’s Degree. He coached Morristown East High School for one season before returning to his alma mater, Carson-Newman, to serve as offensive coordinator for then-Carson-Newman head coach Dal Shealy and oversee the track program.