Legendary Carson-Newman coach Ken Sparks dies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Carson Newman’s Sports Information Director confirms retired head football coach Ken Sparks has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 73.

Before retiring on November 14, Sparks put together one of the best coaching careers in college football history. At age 19, Sparks began coaching as a freshman at the University of Tennessee, when he felt the Lord calling him to coach a “midget league football team.” He went on to coach football at Farragut High School and then served as the head football coach at Carson-Newman for 37 years.

Sparks finished his Carson-Newman career after 37 seasons, 338 wins, 99 losses and two ties. His career winning percentage of .7699 is the fourth highest in college football history while the 338 victories amount to the fifth-best total in the nation.

He was inducted into the inaugural NCAA Division II Hall of Fame Coaches Class in 2010. The 72-year-old is also a member of the South Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame, the Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame, the Carson-Newman Athletic Hall of Fame, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame and the NAIA Hall of Fame.

On March 10 Sparks was inducted into the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Fame. The legendary coach was unable to come to the induction ceremony due to his health. His son accepted the award on his behalf.

On June 30, 2012, Sparks was diagnosed with cancer. The coach credits his faith with bringing him to Carson-Newman in 1980 and after his retirement said his faith would see him through his battle with cancer.