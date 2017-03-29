Elizabethon woman’s actions help police rescue baby: ‘That little baby had a little angel watching over him’

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – For the first time on Wednesday, News Channel 11 heard from one of the people who helped put a local couple behind bars.

That couple is accused of trying to sell their five-month-old baby for $3,000 to undercover agents after posting an ad on Craigslist.

Pamela Wise said she initially thought the Craigslist ad was fake, but she later learned from investigators that ad was no joke.

Wise told us it started last Thursday when she was looking under the generic “for sale” section on Craigslist.

She said she was hoping to find some supplies to help her fix up a vintage camper that’s sitting in her yard.

As Wise scrolled through the pages, she discovered something that caught her attention.

“I just think the Lord put me in the right place at the right time to save his little life,” Wise said.

Pamela Wise said that ad was for an adoption out of Greeneville.

“I thought, well I’ll just look and see what it is,” Wise said.

Pamela said she responded to the ad wanting to know more about what this mother was looking for.

“She said, I have a five-month-old, I said boy or girl, she said it’s a little boy, five months old, and you can adopt him, you can have him, I’ll sell him to you,” Wise said.

When Wise said she realized the person she was texting with wasn’t looking to put their baby up for adoption, but rather sell it, she made her way to the Elizabethton Police Department.

“She said what problem do you have, and I said there is a lady trying to sell me her baby on Craigslist. Next thing I knew a detective and lady from the Carter County Department of Human Services was there,” Wise said.

According to Wise, police then took over her phone, texting with the mother as if they were her.

At this point, the investigation now involved local and state agencies.

Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins said undercover TBI agents set up a meeting with the parents at a location off of Asheville Highway.

“They talked and negotiated a price, and they were wanting to sell their five-month-old baby for $3,000,” Hankins said.

Authorities, who not sure what they were in for, would soon come to find the deal they negotiated was the deal they would get.

“We were anticipating more of a scam or someone that was fixing to rob someone. Once you walked up there and really looked in that baby carriage, and saw that little child, that’s when it gave you the sick feeling of what was going on,” Hankins said.

26-year-old John Cain and 37-year-old Deanna Greer now face felony charges, and that five-month-old baby is now in protective custody.

Wednesday morning Wise sat in her living room, still in shock.

Wise said she took comfort knowing that baby now has a chance at a better life.

“That little baby had a little angel watching over him, and that angel will always be with him,” Wise said.

Deanna Greer and John Cain are scheduled to be back in court next week.

See also: