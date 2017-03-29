Disabled Evansville, Ind. teen missing since July found dead in vacant home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH/WEHT) — A disabled teen from Evansville that has been missing since last year has been identified as the body found in a vacant home on Monday night.

Aleah Beckerle was reported missing on July 17, 2016. On Monday night, her body was found inside of a vacant home on South Bedford Avenue in Evansville. Police said the body was badly decomposed.

Her body has since been identified by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office after an autopsy that lasted more than two hours.

Aleah’s cousin, Donna Robertson, and her girlfriend, Deborah Wollner, were previously arrested in the case after allegedly beating a man into a false connection regarding Beckerle’s disappearance. Another man, James Wilson, Jr., was also arrested.

In September, the FBI helped police search a landfill but no evidence was found.