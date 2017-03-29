College Acrobatics & Tumbling: King sets program best, falls to Oregon

By Published:

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University acrobatics and tumbling team hosted the top-ranked team in the country on Wednesday night, the University of Oregon. The Tornado dropped the meet 283.850-272.395, but King set a three new program-highs, including the team event and total score.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Tornado group ofTosha BanksCassidy DavisMaya FullerCourtney Poister LandersKate RiveraEmily PowersMaya HinesDeanna Coleman and Courtney Harris started the meet with a score of 9.45 in the compulsory event acro heat, matching a program-high.
  • King matched the Ducks in the pyramid heat, and Oregon edged the Tornado in the final two heats, taking a 38.10-37.15 advantage after the compulsory event.
  • In the acro heat, King cut into their deficit, scoring 28.95 to Oregon’s 28.45. King matched a program best with a score of 9.80 in heat three.
  • The Tornado continued to stay close to Oregon in the pyramid events as both teams scored 29.35 points.
  • The group of Banks, Rivera, Davis, Poister Landers,Abigail KeithSonia StoneMattie Brown, Fuller, Powers, Coleman and Harris posted a season-high score of 9.75 in heat two.
  • Oregon held a slim 95.90-95.45 lead at halftime.
  • However, the Ducks began to pull away in the second half, opening the half with a score of 29.55 in the toss event.
  • King scored 28.40 in the toss event, the second highest mark in program history.
  • The Ducks stretched their lead with a tumbling score of 57.55 as the Tornado posted a score of 53.575.
  • Stone, Banks and Brown set a program best in the triple pass with a score of 9.000.
  • Going into the team event, Oregon led the Tornado 182.950-53.575.
  • In the team event, Oregon scored 100.90 to post a meet total of 283.850.
  • King posted the highest team event score in program history, 94.97, giving the Tornado a program-best score of 272.395.

 

UP NEXT

  • King takes on Georgetown College (Ky.) in the final regular season on April 9 in the Student Center Complex. The meet is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m.
  • Oregon travels to take on Baylor University on Sunday afternoon.

