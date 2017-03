BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A long-time sheriff in the region announced his retirement Wednesday.

Bristol, Va. Sheriff Jack Weisenburger said he will not seek re-election in the November 2017 sheriff’s race.

Weisenburger clocked a total of 39 years of law enforcement service to the people of Bristol, Va.

He served four terms as Bristol, Va. sheriff.

Weisenburger’s term expires on Dec. 31.

