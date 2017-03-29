Bill that would allow barbers to cut hair at homes awaits Haslam’s signature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bill designed to make it easier for barbers to expand their small businesses passed the House Monday and now awaits the governor’s signature.

“This legislation eases the burden on small business owners in a field that has too much government regulation on its industry,” Rep. Ron Lollar said. “It didn’t make sense that electricians, massage therapists, nurses, and even phlebotomist could enter your home to perform their services, but barbers could not. This legislation fixes that.”

Under the legislation, barbers will be allowed to cut hair at a customer’s home, just like they can at their shop, once they receive approval from the Broad of Cosmetology.

Sen. Harris added the bill not only expands the options for customers, but also “maintains the public safety standards that are important to all of us.”

