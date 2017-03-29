Area Jersey Mike’s locations participate in charity event to benefit Speedway Children Charities

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – People in the community had a chance to benefit the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) helping children in need on Wednesday.

The 7th annual Jersey Mike’s Subs “Day of Giving Initiative” gives all seven Tri-Cities locations of the popular sub franchise an opportunity to give customers a chance to give to the charity when they buy food.

100 percent of the proceeds earned Wednesday will be donated to SCC. At lunchtime the line at the Johnson City location on. North State of Franklin Road was nearly out the door.

People in the community say they were eager to take part in today’s charitable efforts.

“That charity helps out a lot of children, a lot of different causes with children and i have a 13 year-old myself so i know if we were ever in dire need that you know that charity helps out everybody,” Brandi Young said.

Wednesday caps off Jersey Mike’s 7th annual “Month of Giving”, which raised more than $4 dollars for charities nationwide last year alone.

