Alpha Xi Delta’s AmaXIng Challenge Step it up 5K

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – Alpha Xi Delta’s AmaXIng Challenge Step it up 5K takes place this Saturday, April 1.

The race begins on the ETSU campus and traverses the pedestrian mall.

Proceeds of the Light It Up Blue GLOW RUN 5K Run and Walk go to Autism Speaks.

Before the race begins there will be bouncy houses, face painting, and ballon animals.

Prices till midnight on March 31 is: Adult: $30.00, Team (3+): $25.00 and, Child: $15.

Prices on the day of the race: Adult increases to $35.00

A link to sign up or donate is: runsignup.com/lightitupblue5k  and use the promo code: LASTCHANCE for $5.00 off registration!

For more information contact Brooke Beasley at: beasleyb@etsu.edu

