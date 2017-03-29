Allman Brothers Band co-founder’s wife arrested in Florida



SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/AP) –The wife of an Allman Brothers Band founding member is accused of pointing a rifle at members of a rowing team in Florida. She is facing several felony charges after sheriff’s deputies say she threatened the group of teenagers and young adults with a rifle.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials say 62-year-old Donna Betts was charged Tuesday with 18 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. She’s married to guitarist Dickey Betts.

Deputies say Betts was standing on a dock on Palmetto Avenue around 5:30 Monday night, aiming the weapon at a rowing team practicing on the water.

Several victims told deputies Betts was pointing the rifle and threatening to shoot team members and coaches if they came onto her property. She later threw the weapon into the water and went back inside her home.

The rifle was recovered, and Betts was taken into custody Tuesday morning. She’s been charged with 18 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.