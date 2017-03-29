3 Lee Co. federal prison inmates face additional charges after caught with drugs

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Three inmates at the Lee County Federal Prison extended their stay behind bars by getting caught with illegal drugs inside the facility.

Stanley Curtis Gillom, 31, pleaded guilty to having marijuana and was sentenced to an additional 36 months.

Victor Lebron, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of suboxone film and received an additional 36 months in prison.

Antonio Stitt, 39, pleaded guilty to having methamphetamine while in the prison. A federal judge sentenced Stitt to an additional 48 months in prison.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.