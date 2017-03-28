ETSU’s WETS radio station facing funding cuts after federal budget proposal, fundraiser planned

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s radio station, WETS, is having their annual spring pledge drive starting on Wednesday, March 29, and officials said this may be the most important fundraiser in the station’s 43-year history.

When President Donald Trump released a budget blueprint, it proposed eliminating all federal funding for public media.

Federal funding makes up about 10 percent of the annual budget for the station.

“Ordinarily, we could handle a 10 percent cut,” station director Wayne Winkler said. “It would sting a bit, but we could tighten our belts and get through it. We’ve had cuts in state funding as well, about 25 percent over the last five years. An additional cut of 10 percent could be a serious problem unless we can make up that loss through an increase in listener support.”

Statistics show that nationwide only one in 10 public radio listeners contribute to his or her radio station.

“If we could get contributions from two out of every 10 WETS listeners we wouldn’t be worried about possible cuts in federal money,” Winkler said.

Contributions can be made by calling 888-895-WETS (9387) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. starting Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, April 7.

Contributions can be made anytime online at WETS.org. Supporters can also mail a check to WETS-FM, Box 70630, Johnson City, TN 37614.

Volunteers are still needed to answer phones and take contributions. To volunteer, call 423-439-6440 or 888-895-9387.

