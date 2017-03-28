West Virginia trooper shot, wounded; suspect in custody

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia State Police say a trooper was wounded by gunfire after responding to a domestic violence call and a suspect was taken into custody hours later.

The agency said in a statement that Cpl. David Fry was hit in the shoulder and wrist while responding early Tuesday morning to the call at an apartment complex in Lincoln County. The statement says the injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

News outlets quote agency spokesman Lt. Michael Baylous as saying that 40-year-old Jeremiah Yeager was taken into custody about 9 a.m. after local and federal authorities negotiated with him for about six hours. Authorities took him to the hospital and say they expect to file charges when he is released. It wasn’t clear what type of injury he had.

Baylous said a woman involved in the domestic complaint suffered an injury but is expected to recover.

