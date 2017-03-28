TBI on Amber alert case: ‘Not a fairytale romance…this is a case of kidnapping’

COLUMBIA, TN (WJHL) – Two weeks have passed since the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas of Maury County. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins, is accused of kidnapping her.
Tuesday morning, state agents released new information in the investigation.
TBI Director Mark Gwyn made it clear they are still working around the clock to bring the teenager home safe. Gwyn made it clear to the public that this relationship is not a fairytale romance, but a manipulation and they are still worried Elizabeth is still in danger.
“She is 15 , a child, he is 50, a grown man. This is a case of kidnapping and we remain gravely concerned for the well-being of this young girl,” said Gwyn on Tuesday morning.
TBI Director Gwyn had a specific message for Tad Cummins, telling him it’s not too late to do the right thing and bring Elizabeth home.
He also reiterated that they will not stop until they find Elizabeth and bring her home — asking everyone to remain on the lookout for both Elizabeth and Cummins.
Authorities say they could be in a Silver Nissan Rogue with the license plate 976-ZPT. If you have any information that can help agents or local law enforcement locate them, call 911 immediately.
