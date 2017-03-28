Volunteer High School staff pulls together to buy co-worker a new car

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Faculty at Volunteer High School pulled together on Tuesday to help surprise a co-worker and it was all caught on camera.

VHS Athletic Director, Jim Whalen, said the Athletic Trainer, Audrey Stanley was in need of a new car.

Whalen said his friend came up with an idea to buy her a new one.

Within 48 hours, nearly 50 people pitched in and bought her a 2007 Honda Fit.

Whalen said they wanted to surprise Stanley, so they told her on Tuesday there was a mandatory meeting to discuss school safety.

The group went outside to find an “abandonded car” and the School Resource Officer told the group it was registered to Audrey Stanley.

The group also pulled together to purchase a new tag for the front of the car that had her name on it. That’s when Stanley figured out what her co-workers had done for her.

Whalen said it was hard to keep the secret because everyone was so excited.

He said they were happy to help out a fellow Falcon.

