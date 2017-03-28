Vols Shut Out Tennessee Tech, 6-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of two-run homers from Jordan Rodgers and Dom Thornton propelled the Vols to a 6-0 shutout win over Tennessee Tech on Tuesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Rodgers got things started for the Vols (14-8, 0-6 SEC) with a home run to left field, bringing in Justin Ammons to give Tennessee a 2-0 lead in the first. Those two runs pushed him to a team-high 19 RBI on the season.

In the fourth, Thornton hit a longball — his third in UT’s last four games — that brought in Pete Derkay to give the Vols a 4-0 advantage.

The Vols held Tennessee Tech (20-7) without a hit through 3.0 innings until Golden Eagles right fielder Kevin Strohschein singled to right field. Tennessee’s pitching kept TTU to just four hits on the night.

Freshman Zach Linginfelter picked up his first win of the season, putting him at 1-2 in his four starts this year. He allowed no hits through an efficient 2.0 innings of work with two strikeouts.

Reggie Southall and Brodie Leftridge had back-to-back RBI hits in the eighth inning to extend the Vols’ lead for a 6-0 final.

The win moves the Vols to a 69-29-1 all-time record in the series vs. TTU with 41 of those wins coming in Knoxville.

Tennessee Quick Hits

With its 6-0 victory over Tennessee Tech, the Vols’ pitching staff completed its second combined shutout win of the season (also, a 10-0 win on Feb. 19 at Memphis).

The Volunteers are now 14-2 in non-conference action this season.

BOMB FROM DOM: Dom Thornton’s two-run homer in the fourth inning gave him his third home run in four games and home runs in back-to-back games, each two-run homers. The last Vol to homer in back-to-back games was teammate Jeff Moberg against Norfolk State on March 3-4.

MOBERG REACHES: With a double to right field in the third inning, senior Jeff Moberg extended his current streak of reaching base safely to 15 games.

HITTING STREAK CONTINUES: Jordan Rodgers’ homer extended his hitting streak to 10 games, tying his season high.

ON DECK FOR THE VOLS: Tennessee will open up its weekend series against Georgia on Friday at 6 p.m. ET at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The game will be streamed live through an online broadcast on SEC Network +.

Tuesday’s attendance at Lindsey Nelson Stadium: 1,495